Mob vandalises toll booth

The Khed Shivapur toll booth was vandalised following a dispute. (Express photo)

Over 100 to 150 persons vandalised the Khed Shivapur toll booth Pune Satara road Wednesday afternoon. Police said that the attack was the fallout of a dispute that had taken place at the booth October 18.

As per the information given by Rajgad police station under the jurisdiction Pune rural police, a criminal on police records identified as Sandeep Limhan had created ruckus at the toll booth October 18. Inspector S B Salve of Rajgad police station said, “We have come to know that one of Limhan’s relative was not allowed to pass from the toll booth as he did not pay the toll amount.”

Salve added, “Limhan threatened the toll staffers that he would come back. On Wednesday, he came with a mob of over 150 people. They were carrying wooden sticks and metal rods. They vandalised seven of the kiosks and also robbed money from one of them. Based on primary probe, we have detained three persons and further probe is on.”

