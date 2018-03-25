Mob at Pune hospital ‘thrashes doctors’ after patient’s death

Resident doctors of DY Patil Hospital stage a protest on Saturday. They demanded that members of a mob, which “attacked on-duty doctors” on Friday night after the death of a patient in the ICU, be booked and arrested. (Express Photo/Rajesh Stephen) Resident doctors of DY Patil Hospital stage a protest on Saturday. They demanded that members of a mob, which “attacked on-duty doctors” on Friday night after the death of a patient in the ICU, be booked and arrested. (Express Photo/Rajesh Stephen)

Seven resident doctors of the D Y Patil Hospital and Research Centre were beaten up, allegedly by a mob that was upset about the death of a local youth, on Friday night. The mob allegedly damaged hospital property. After resident doctors of the Pimpri hospital held protests on Saturday, an offence was registered against a mob of unnamed individuals for assaulting the doctors.

The mob claimed that Ketan Gaikwad, a 26-year-old patient being treated for pulmonary consolidation in the ICU, had died because of the “careless treatment”. The doctors of DY Patil Hospital have denied the allegations. The resident doctors said a mob of about 60-80 persons had beaten up seven doctors, including two women. One doctor sustained a cut on his face after he was allegedly attacked with a scalpel. While the hospital administration registered an offence on charges of ransacking hospital property at the Pimpri police station, the doctors alleged that police refused to file an FIR.

“The incident started inside the ICU, where the patient was being treated. The on-call resident doctor noticed the heart activity of the patient had stopped and he started giving him cardio-pulmonary resuscitation. As per procedure, CPR has to be given in the presence of two relatives, so they were called into the room. Instead of two persons, several relatives entered and stopped the doctor who was giving CPR… they blamed him for the condition of the patient and started assaulting him,” a resident doctor said. The doctors alleged that soon after, 50-60 persons beat up six doctors.

