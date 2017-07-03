MITSOG to honour UPSC rankers

At the event, top three All-India Rankers (AIR) of UPSC CSE, 2016 will be felicitated. At the event, top three All-India Rankers (AIR) of UPSC CSE, 2016 will be felicitated.

MIT School of Government (MITSOG), in association with Central Services Training Institute, is organising the ninth UPSC national-level felicitation ceremony.

At the event, top three All-India Rankers (AIR) of UPSC CSE, 2016 — Nandini KR (AIR- 1), Anmol Sher Singh Bedi (AIR-2) and Gopalakrishna Ronanki (AIR-3) — along with other 125 toppers, will be felicitated.

Social activist Anna Hazare, former chief election commissioner of India and chairman, governing council MITCST N Gopalaswami, commissioner of police, Rachkonda, Telangana, Mahesh Bhagwat, former chairman of Union Public Service Commission DP Agrawal, Jayprakash Narayan, chairman, Loksatta, general secretary, Foundation for Democracy, and executive president, MIT World Peace University, Rahul Karad.

The felicitation ceremony will be conducted by VD Karad, founder president, World Peace Centre (Alandi), MAEER’s MIT. The programme is divided in two sessions. The first session would take place at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, Swargate, from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm where the toppers will interact with students and aspirants of UPSC/MPSC examinations. The second session involves a panel discussion between the toppers at Saint Dnyaneshwar Hall, MIT Campus, Kothrud, from 4 pm.

