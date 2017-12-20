Missing defaulters owe over Rs 2,800 crore in sales tax to state: Pune Finance Minister

Pune Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. Pune Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Untraceable defaulters owe the state exchequer over Rs 2,800 crore in sales tax, state Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has said, in a written reply to a starred question in the assembly. The matter was raised by MLAs who had cited the massive tax defaults. They also raised questions about the recovery made in the last three years. At the end of three financial years — on March 2014, 2015 and 2016 — the state exchequer had reported pending dues to the tune of Rs 4,700 crore, Rs 4,974 crore and Rs 2,860 crore respectively. In the three years, Rs 2860.15 crore was the total amount owed by missing defaulters to the state government.

In his reply, Mungantiwar also mentioned the methods adopted to recover the amount, and said the Income Tax department has been instructed to take steps to recover them. “Accordingly, the department has started forensic audit of bank accounts of these businesses… through the internet and other means,” stated the reply.

Similarly, various local bodies and the revenue department will also be involved in the exercise, to ascertain details of the properties held by these businesses, which can be impounded to recover the pending dues.

This is not the first time the sales tax department of the state government has been hauled up over its poor recovery record. In August this year, the Comptroller and Auditor General, in its annual report, had also raised serious objections about the functioning of the state sales tax department.

The CAG had found that over Rs 26,000 crore in sales tax was pending for recovery with the department over five years. In the last two years, the CAG had observed that recovery rates were abysmally low, in the range of 1-2 per cent. It had demanded stricter vigilance by senior officers and pulled up the department over the low recovery rate.

In 2014, the sales tax department had issued specific guidelines to deal with recoveries from untraceable businesses. However, the CAG said no records were available about the implementation of the guidelines on the field.

Shrikant Acharya, member of the Voice of Indian Taxpayers, claimed that the tax evasion took place in “direct collusion” with the officers. “Both the central and state sales tax officers go after the small and honest tax payers… they allow the big fish to go scot-free, ” he said.

Acharya claimed that the Voice of the Indian Taxpayers, an umbrella body of tax payers, had received numerous complaints from smaller players who are “harassed by the department”. ” A systematic reform is necessary to help cleanse the system, ” he said.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App