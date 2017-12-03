‘Missed opportunity’: Prolonged monsoon, revised EU guidelines hit pomegranate export this year

A prolonged monsoon and stricter European Union (EU) guidelines have hit pomegranate growers, who have complained about not receiving reasonable returns. Cultivated over 2 lakh hectares in Maharashtra, pomegranate is a major export item for India. In Maharashtra, The fruit is mostly grown in Pune, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Sangli and Satara.

Prabhakar Chandane, president of the Pomegranate Growers’ Association, said they may not be able to meet the export target of 75,000 tonnes.

Last year, the country had seen export of about 50,000 tonnes of the fruit, with majority of it going to countries in the Middle East and Europe. The export to EU is of particular importance, as the buyers there pay better prices and set the tone for the season.

This year, prolonged monsoon and unseasonal rain has damaged about 30 per cent of the ready crop, said , Chandane. “The damaged produce doesn’t get good prices in the domestic market and the dip in prices is due to the inferior quality of the harvest,” he said.

Exporters are also stumped by recent EU regulations about phosphoric acid. While EU rules allow a maximum residue limit (MRL) of 75 mg of phosphoric acid per kg of grapes, they allow a maximum of 2 mg per kg in pomegranates. “We are not able to pinpoint the source of phosphoric acid in the fruit and almost all on-field samples have failed the test,” he said.

Unlike previous years, exports to EU are yet to start this year, which has led to an artificial glut in the market, pushing prices down further.

Pomegranate growers have been lamenting about the loss of opportunity in terms of exporting the fruit, as European buyers were keen on importing pomegranates from India, due to the political instability in other countries which export the fruit — Iran, Iraq and Syria.

However, Chandane said the fruit was sometimes too sweet to be used for juices, which made the EU look elsewhere. “Some farmers in Himachal Pradesh grow the sweet and sour variety, which has been preferred by the importers,” he said.

