Ministry ropes in city institute to improve royal jelly production

In a first, city-based Central Bee Research and Training Institute (CBRTI) will be conducting a detailed and hands-on training for bee keepers, to help them master the art of extracting royal jelly from honeybees. The move comes after the Ministry for Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) decided to take dedicated efforts towards improving the production of royal jelly across the country.

Senior scientist Laxmi Rao confirmed the information, adding that most of the training sessions will be organised in Andhra Pradesh, while one session will be held in Pune. “This is being undertaken to teach bee keepers all the aspects of performing the exercise of extracting royal jelly, which are high on nutrient value,” she said.

The institute has also procured a royal jelly drying machine , specially to tackle the extracted jelly post the training period, she added. It is for the first time that the institute has been entrusted with conducting this kind of training.

The training programme will include 20 lectures and 30 hours of practical sessions to impart the bee keepers with details of bee colonies, techniques of identifying bee colonies, 24-hour grafting techniques, extraction techniques, etc. taught.

While four-batches of training are being planned during July and August, CBRTI officials are hopeful of seeing positive results in the jelly production in the subsequent months. When asked about the kits, that Rao had a significant role in developing, the senior scientist said, “ At the moment, we have about 50 kits available and we hope to be able to give away 100 annually. The trainees can also go for advance types of kits, depending on their requirement.”

While the cost of a kit is Rs 2,000, experts suggest that for every cycle of making royal jelly that lasts for 72 hours using 10 colonies, a bee keeper can extract about 200 grams of jelly approximately worth Rs 1,000. “A kit can be used for over 12months and can operate over 100 cycles, making it profitable for the bee keeper,” suggested another official.

