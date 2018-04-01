Milind Ekbote’s family gets threat letter, seeks police protection

Milind Ekbote (left). Milind Ekbote (left).

The family of Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote — who was arrested earlier this month on charges of orchestrating violence in villages near Pune on January 1 — has received a threat letter from an unidentified person.

The letter was received by Ekbote’s family at his residence in Shivajinagar on March 26. It was handwritten on a paper that also carried a news report on the Koregaon Bhima violence.

Ekbote’s family members said they have received three such threat letters in the last two months. They have submitted a copy of the letter to police and demanded police protection at their residence. Ekbote’s brother Gajanan Ekbote and sister-in-law Jyotsna Ekbote, who is a BJP corporator, have written a letter to the Shivajinagar police station over the issue. Police have initiated a probe in the matter. All letters have the same handwriting and a stamp with an address in Dahisar west, Mumbai.

Ekbote’s family members said they suspected a bigger conspiracy behind the anonymous threat letters. The family also claimed that Ekbote was not involved in Koregaon Bhima violence, as footage from CCTV cameras at his residence and statements of his police guards confirmed that he was not present in the area on January 1 when the violence took place. Ekbote was arrested on March 14 and is currently lodged at Yerwada Central Prison.

