Milestone Mrs India International 2017: Shruti gears up for contest in Bangkok on February 11

After having won the ‘Star Mrs Pune 2016’ and ‘Mrs Maharashtra Intelligent 2016’ pageants, Shruti Patole-Clarence from Pune is all set to compete in the ‘Milestone Mrs India International 2017’ in Pataya, Bangkok on February 11. She is the only woman from Pune amongst five women from Maharashtra who will be participating in the international pageant.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

“My journey started with Shyam Punekar’s Star Multimedia group after I won their ‘Star Mrs Pune 2016’ and soon after I won Diva’s ‘Mrs Maharashtra Intelligent 2016’ where over 100 women had participated. Now I am extremely happy to be competing in the final round of ‘Milestone Mrs India International 2017’ , which is not only a beauty pageant but also a measure of various other attributes like self-confidence, ramp walking, grooming and speaking skills,” said Patole.

The International pageant will witness participation from countries like the USA,Thailand among many others.

Shruti Patole-Clarence is also the writer of best selling novel ‘Love, Again’ and has worked in the airline industry and other MNCs for over 12 years.