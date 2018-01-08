Metro to run from Nigdi to Katraj: DPR process under way

The DPR will cost about Rs 50-60 lakh, which the PCMC has agreed to pay (File) The DPR will cost about Rs 50-60 lakh, which the PCMC has agreed to pay (File)

The MAHA-Metro is planning to extend the Metro line from Pimpri to Nigdi, in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) jurisdiction, and Swargate to Katraj in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction. Process of preparing a Detailed Project Report in this regard has started, said officials. Brijesh Dixit, managing director of MAHA-Metro, said on Sunday that PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar sought a project report to extend the Metro line from Nigdi to Pimpri. “We have started the process for preparing the DPR,” he said. The DPR will cost about Rs 50-60 lakh, which the PCMC has agreed to pay.

Dixit added that the DPR will be ready in at least four months. “It will take time because it involves technical survey, traffic study, ridership, environmental impact, and will require clearing of trees… Once the DPR is ready, it will be submitted to the central government for approval,” he said. Similarly, he said, PMC Commissioner Kunal Kumar had sought preparation of the DPR on extending the Metro line from Swargate to Katraj. “We have started the DPR process for that too…,” he added.

Metro officials said they had planned to construct at least two stations on the Nigdi-Pimpri route, but now there would be more stations on the Swargate-Katraj route. “The route could have four to five stations,” officials said. Dixit said the decision to start Metro services on Nigdi-Katraj route has been taken following the demands of local residents. “We will call the new extensions Phase One A,” he said.

Pimpri to Swargate Corridor was about 16 km. “Now, with the extension, 10 to 11 km would be added to the line,” he said. He added that the deadline for Metro was 2021. “But we hope to get the Pimpri to Dapodi stretch on track in one year or just in over a year’s time,” he said.

PCMC Standing Committee Chairperson Seema Savale said a meeting would soon be convened to discuss about the new corridor. Metro officials said the Metro is expected to help reduce traffic congestion on Pune roads. “Metro will take huge load off Pune’s roads,” said Dixit. On Saturday, Chinchwad MLA Laxman Jagtap and Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge had urged the state government to extend the Metro services on Moshi-Nashik Phata and Hinjewadi-Nashik Phata routes.

