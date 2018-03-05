Mercury touches 43 degrees: Parts of Maharashtra remain hottest in India

Nandurbar in Madhya Maharashtra recorded 43 degrees on Sunday, becoming the hottest city in India on the day (File) Nandurbar in Madhya Maharashtra recorded 43 degrees on Sunday, becoming the hottest city in India on the day (File)

Parts of Maharashtra remained among the hottest regions in the country during the weekend, as mercury soared to 43 degree Celsius. Last week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had, in its latest seasonal forecast, hinted at a “hotter summer” in the country. Nandurbar in Madhya Maharashtra recorded 43 degrees on Sunday, becoming the hottest city in India on the day. Bhopal, at 40 degrees, was the second hottest. “The clear sky prevailing in the region has resulted in increased temperatures. Additionally, at present, there are no weather systems over Maharashtra that could have otherwise interfered and kept the temperatures in check,” said an official from the IMD, Pune.

Madhya Maharashtra, in particular, also experienced warm nights, with minimum temperatures close to five degrees above normal mark. With rising mercury levels, schools in Bhira in neighbouring Raighad district were forced to reschedule their working hours a fortnight in advance. This was necessitated as the small town came under the influence of the heatwave that hit Saurashtra and parts of Konkan last week. Usually, the four schools in the area, including two primary schools and two high schools located at Bhira and Patnoos villages in the locality, run from 7 am to 11.30 am after March 15. At 42 degrees, Bhira was the hottest city last week.

“This year, the heat was being already felt and we decided to issued special advisories to local residents, and schools in particular, to take precautions,” a member from the gram panchayat, in charge of issuing advisories, told The Indian Express. A similar step was taken by zilla parishad schools in Pune district and the move which will be implemented from Monday.

