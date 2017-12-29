Mercury drops to 9.4, cold year-end awaits Pune residents

The minimum temperature is likely to hover around 9 degrees Celsius in Pune until December 31, according to the IMD. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Files) The minimum temperature is likely to hover around 9 degrees Celsius in Pune until December 31, according to the IMD. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Files)

Residents of Pune woke up to the coldest day of this winter, with the mercury plunging to 9.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The minimum temperature is likely to hover around 9 degrees Celsius in Pune until December 31, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“With the sky being largely clear and the passing of western disturbances in the northern plains, cold winds have penetrated to the lower latitudes. This has affected minimum temperatures over Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Bihar,” said A K Srivastava, (Head) Climate Monitoring and Analysis Division, IMD, Pune.

Under these conditions, the sharpest fall in night temperatures on Thursday was recorded in Marathwada and Vidarbha, where minimum temperatures dropped by as much as 5 degrees from normal. Even some cities in Konkan along the west coast reported a rather cold day, with Mumbai (Santacruz) and Bhira, in particular, reporting night temperatures at 16 degrees Celsius, a departure of 1.5 degrees from normal. Pune experienced dry and windy conditions on Thursday, which led to a drop of at least 2 degrees in the maximum temperature, to 28 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures will remain in the range of 7 to 9 degrees Celsius over Marathwada, north-central Maharashtra and east Vidarbha regions, said Met officials.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App