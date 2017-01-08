MEMU service between Pune, Daund likely soon

Central Railway GM D K Sharma unveils a heritage steam locomotive installed at the DRM Office Concourse during his annual inspection of Pune Division on Saturday. Express Central Railway GM D K Sharma unveils a heritage steam locomotive installed at the DRM Office Concourse during his annual inspection of Pune Division on Saturday. Express

Passengers waiting for a local service between Pune and Daund might soon get a good news as the Central Railway has sent a proposal to start MEMU service (mainline electric multiple unit) between the two cities which is likely to bring relief to those staying in the suburbs and visit Pune everyday for job or other work.

Central Railway General Manager D K Sharma, who visited the Pune Division and conducted an inspection of the newly electrified Pune-Daund section, said the CR authorities have sent a proposal to start MEMU service between the two cities.

“Since the electrication on the Pune-Daund stretch was finally completed last year and trains have started to ply using electrical locomotives, we have also sent a proposal to start six MEMU services on this route which will greatly benefit the rail users in this area. We hope it happens soon, but the decision lies with the rail board,” said Sharma.

He said the Central Railway was taking special efforts to make sure that the trains run on time so that passengers don’t have to go through hardhips.

“We have gone in a big way for electrification and the process have sped up in recent year. Within next three to four years all the major electrication projects within the Central Railway zone will be completed,” said Singh.