Meant to make livestock census better & faster, tablets delay exercise by months

The 20th livestock census, which was supposed to begin in July, is yet to start due to a delay in the procurement of tablet computers for enumerators, and a whole lot of red tape.

Conducted every five years, livestock census is crucial to measure the increase in population of animals that play a role in the economy. As part of the census, enumerators go door-to-door and count the livestock in each household.

The 20th census was expected to be faster and better than previous such exercises. It was supposed to churn out quicker results as, instead of jotting down the number of animals in registers, enumerators were expected to use tablet computers for quicker collation of data. The census was also supposed to record productivity and breed-wise details of the animals, as well as record the number of households engaged in fisheries. However, the very device which was supposed to make the census quicker has ended up delaying it.

Mahadev Jankar, minister for animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries, admitted, “Yes, the census has been delayed as the tablets are yet to be procured.” Officials in the department of animal husbandry said the process had been delayed as the Centre had sought a centralised procurement system for the tablets.

Explaining the delay, an official from the department said, “The census process has to begin and end simultaneously in all the states and until all of them have the requisite number of tablets, the work cannot start”. Initially, the central government was supposed to procure the tablets for the state, but the plan changed in April, when the states were given funds to procure the tablets themselves.

The National Mission on Bovine Productivity was entrusted the task of funding the procurement of tablets. But the the necessary procedures, such as board resolutions and other administrative formalities, delayed the process further.

In Maharashtra, the state government had mandated that all purchases pertaining to information technology should be done through MahaIT — the newly-formed corporation of the state government. “The department could not place its requirement with the MahaIT till the funds were released by the central government. We hope the funds will be released soon and the process of procurement can start,” said an official. The state would require more than 7,000 tablets to complete the process.

After the procurement of the tablets, which is likely to take a month or so, an app will be developed by the central government and the enumerators will undergo a training on how to use it. The on-ground work for the census will start only after the training is completed.

The 20th census will be the first time that productivity of the animals, as well breed-wise details of livestock, will be recorded. Enumerators are going to note details like a day’s productivity of animals — cattle, buffalo, poultry etc — and this figure will help understand the levels of production of commodities like milk, eggs etc.

The census will record details of 12 different species of animals. In Maharashtra, members of the state Animal Welfare Board had requested that cats should also be enumerated as part of the census. Officials of the animal husbandry department had forwarded the request to the central government for further action.

