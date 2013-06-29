Meal tickets

The Eatery,Four points by Sheraton,invites you to enjoy a culinary ride through the streets of North India till June 30. Call ahead to make reservations and enjoy a buffet dinner including Chhole kulche,Dahi bhalla and Vodka bombs.

Choco-licious

Fruitilicious,Boat Club Road,brings to Pune a combination of nutrition and art with its unique concept of crafted fruit bouquets and chocolate-dipped fruit bouquets. They also provide new-age gifting options such as fruit skewers,handcrafted gifts,chocolates,cupcakes and ice-cream flowers.

Men of the Moment

Hyatt entities,Full Service,Hyatt Residential Group and Corporate Office,came together to host celebrating our people to recognise and acknowledge their associates. The theme for the event was back to school and the three days were packed with activities such as lagori,hop scotch,team-building games,a blood donation camp and talent show.

Fling with Ban Ming

Taj Blue Diamonds Vivanta is introducing a special Ban Ming menu at its Chinese restaurant,Whispering Bamboo. This will be a regular feature on Saturdays and Sundays,12 pm to 3 pm. Ban Ming offers dishes such as Veg Suimai,Golden fried prawns,Spinach salt and pepper,Fish wild pepper,Five spice golden corn,Mix seafood dim sum,Conjee crisp lamb,Garlic pepper water chestnuts,Double roast lamb.

Eat More,Pay Less

Theres no staying hungry anymore as Burgs,Hadapsar,has introduced a combo meal comprising a burger,ice-cream shake and fries/ onion rings. The deal comes with a discount on the next combo.

Whiff of the Sea

Enjoy the Goan Food Festival at Keys Hotels,Pimpri,till July 7. It will bring on the platter dishes such as Mushroom rechado,Sungta curry,Goan sausage chilli fry and Sambrachi kadi. The ala carte menu and specially prepared array of dishes will tickle your senses while completing the Goan feel with the traditional decor and serving style.

