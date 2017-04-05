MD of ailing PSU gets ‘costly’ row house, complaint reaches PMO

The company bungalow in HA Colony. (Rajesh Stephen) The company bungalow in HA Colony. (Rajesh Stephen)

At a time when over a 1,000 employees of Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd, Pimpri, a sick PSU, are struggling to get their salaries and dues in crores, the company board of directors — nominated by the Union Ministry of Fertilisers and Chemicals — has approved a “costly” accommodation for its managing director, Nirja Saraj.

A local lawyer has filed a complaint with the Prime Minister’s Office on the issue, saying it is a waste of precious funds while the PSU is fighting for survival.

The lawyer, Sagar Charan, said while a company-owned bungalow is available at a rent of Rs 500 per month, the MD has been allotted a row house with a whopping rent of Rs 65,000 per month in the posh Wakad area. The company has also paid a deposit of Rs 4 lakh to the owner, and a brokerage charge of Rs 45,000 to the property agent, said Charan.

Currently, the MD is staying at the company guest house, which has eight rooms, a separate catering facility and a garden. It is located opposite the company bungalow in HA Colony, said the lawyer. Charan said the company bungalow, meant exclusively for managing directors, is located a stone’s throw from the HA plant. He alleged that the company has spent nearly Rs 4 lakh in refurbishing the row house, and said he had filed a complaint with the Prime Minister’s Office about it. In the minutes of a meeting of the board of director — a copy of which is with The Indian Express — held in February, it was stated,”Approval for providing leased accommodation to Ms Nirja Saraf, managing director….When the item was taken up for discussion, Ms Nirja Saraj, MD was not present. The board deliberated on the proposal for providing the leased accommodation to Nirja Saraf, managing director and approved the same. The board members expressed their displeasure that the personnel department could not provide accommodation to MD for more than 4/5 months. The board apologised to the MD for not providing accommodation for so long…the board directed that the personnel dept should make available accommodation to the MD at the earliest…”

HA personnel manager Bhushan Rao refused to comment on the matter.

M K Bhardwaj, deputy secretary to the Government of India, ministry of chemicals and fertilisers, said the board has approved the accommodation for the MD.

When queried on the issue, MD Saraf said, “Both the company guest house and the bungalow were in a shabby condition… they required lakhs of rupees for renovation. That’s why the board approved a rented accommodation.” She said the administration had arranged for the row house and she was not aware of the rent amount.

Sunil Pataskar, general secretary of the HA Mazdoor Sangh, said they would comment on the complaint only after they get the complete details. “Recently, employees started receiving salaries that have been pending for 28 months… also, our dues worth Rs 45 crore are pending with the central government,” he said.

Pataskar said they are worried about the note sent by the government regarding “strategic sale” of the company. “We have sought details about it from the MD…,” he said.

