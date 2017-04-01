Mayor Tilak inaugurates air pollution controlling device at traffic signal

The PCU is built with patented technology for suction of polluted air. The PCU is built with patented technology for suction of polluted air.

WITH AN aim to curb the growing air pollution, a path-breaking product Pollution Controller Unit (PCU) was installed at Janata Sahakari Bank, Head Office, Bajirao Road. It was officially inaugurated by Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak. The project is supported by Janata Sakakari Bank, which provided the space for installation. The PCU has been designed and created by innovator Amol Chaphekar, Director Innovations & Technology- Gabriel Enviro.

The PCU is built with patented technology for suction of polluted air. This polluted air is filtered by the system and then breathable air is released back to the environment. The unit is powered by a 0.5 HP Single Phase, 4 Pole Motor with Cleanable and Reusable Filters. The Units Suction – Flow Capacity is 2,000 CFM (Cubic Feet Per Min).

“Pollution levels are rising on a daily basis specifically in heavy traffic zones. It is very hazardous for health to breathe this polluted air leading to respiratory ailments. The victims are generally those who are on foot or on a two-wheeler,” said Chaphekar. The unit is manufactured to control rising vehicle pollution at high traffic zones like traffic signals, toll booths, railway stations parking and drop-off zones, bus stand parking areas and so on.

