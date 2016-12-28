Mayawati: Cash deposits as per rules, BJP bid to tarnish my image

Mayawati alleged that the BJP used “a few managed news channels and newspapers to disseminate the “distorted information” about the cash deposits “as if it was black money”. (Source: File) Mayawati alleged that the BJP used “a few managed news channels and newspapers to disseminate the “distorted information” about the cash deposits “as if it was black money”. (Source: File)

A day after reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had detected cash deposits of over Rs. 104 crore in an account belonging to her party post-demonetisation, BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday accused the “anti-Dalit” BJP of “misusing government machinery” to tarnish her image ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. She claimed that the cash deposits were made “as per the rules”.

According to reports, the ED on Monday found that Rs. 102 crore was deposited in Rs 1,000 notes while the remaining amount was deposited in old Rs. 500 notes in the BSP’s account at the Union Bank of India’s (UBI) Karol Bagh branch. Another Rs. 1.43 crore was reportedly found in an account belonging to Mayawati’s brother, Anand, at the same branch.

Mayawati alleged that the BJP used “a few managed news channels and newspapers which are funded by the moneybags” close to the ruling party to disseminate the “distorted information” about the cash deposits “as if it was black money”.

Claiming that she “is a lawyer who understands the rules”, Mayawati said both her party and brother had deposited the money in their accounts “as per the rules”.

“The money was collected through membership fees from all over the country and it was deposited in a routine procedure and as per rules.

The workers who provide party membership prefer currency notes of larger denomination as they have to travel by plane. Most of this cash was collected between August 31 and mid-November, when I was in Lucknow. I told party workers that once I reached Delhi, the money would be deposited… The demonetisation was announced before this. It was the party’s money, should we have thrown it away,” she said.

“I want to ask the BJP and PM Narendra Modi to also declare how much money the party deposited in its accounts before and after November 8,” she said.