Max temperature plunges as cloudy conditions prevail over Maharashtra

Pune saw a cloudy day on Wednesday.

Light rains are likely to return to parts of Maharashtra in the last week of March, making the otherwise warm month-end hit a pleasant note. The recent hot days were replaced by cool and breezy conditions in Pune on Friday. For the second consecutive day, Pune and the neighbouring areas received light rainfall that brought down the maximum temperatures further. A record drop in the city’s day temperatures was noticed in Parbhani in Marathwada, where the maximum temperature was 22.5 degrees Celsius. It was 14.5 degrees below the normal for this time of the year.

Pune’s maximum temperature plunged to 28.2 degree Celsius, a drop by 7.2 degrees below the normal. “With cloudy conditions dominating for most part of the day, along with the well-marked low pressure system located over the west Arabian Sea, most regions of Maharashtra remained cooler. In addition, a cyclonic circulation that formed over the Bay of Bengal has brought in moisture incursion over peninsular India, influencing the weather in southern Maharashtra,” said an officer from the climate monitoring and analysis group at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

Similar plunge in maximum temperature was noted across Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining Marathwada , where the maximum and minimum temperatures came as close as 20 degrees Celsius. “A system is likely to be formed over Telangana after March 22 which is expected to bring-in moisture. Rainfall activity will resume over Maharashtra during that week,” said a senior Met official. On the contrary, with cloudy skies, the humidity levels shot up, especially towards the evenings and nights, pushing the minimum temperature above the normal.

The minimum temperature recorded in Pune was 20.3 degrees Celsius, up by nearly 5 degrees. The Met officials also stated that towards the start of the coming week, temperature will once again rise and hover around 33 to 35 degrees Celsius over Madhya Maharashtra. On Friday, Parbhani and Bhramhapuri recorded some light rains.

