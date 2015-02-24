Maval Firing: HC pulls up government for letting off indicted cop

- Faces on the fringes of news: ‘Girls abroad have boyfriends. Their leaders don’t go around talking like this’
The Bombay High Court has pulled up the state government for letting off the then superintendent of police, Pune Rural, Sandeep Karnik, with just a warning in connection with the 2011 Maval firing incident in which three protesters were killed and 10 other injured.
An inquiry report had indicted four officers, including Karnik, for the “unjustified” firing on August 9, 2011, when hundreds of farmers protesting against the construction of a pipeline from the Pavana reservoir to Pimpri-Chinchwad had staged a road blockade on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway at Maval in Pune district.
It had later come to light that the police had fired at people dispersing from the spot and that the police did not follow the standard operating procedure before opening fire on them.
A one-member commission headed by Justice (retired) M G Gaikwad had concluded that the firing was not at all justified and indicted four officers — the then SP Sandeep Karnik, inspectors Ashok Patil, Yashwant Gawari and PSI Ganesh Mane.
A bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justices Abhay Oka and Anil Menon has now pulled up the state government for not initiating any departmental action against Karnik and letting him off with a warning. The bench also asked the government whether any timeframe has been decided for completing disciplinary action, which has already begun, against the other three policemen, said Ishwar Khandelwal who is the petitioner in the case.
“The court said that prima facie, they were of the view that just issuing a letter could not be said to be action taken against the indicted officials. The HC has also observed that government should take the matter to its logical conclusion,” Khandelwal said.
