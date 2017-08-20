Mashelkar inaugurates innovation lab at Trinity

Dr Raghunath Mashelkar Dr Raghunath Mashelkar

Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, Director General of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), while inaugurating the Centre of Excellence and Innovation Lab of KJ Educational Institute at Trinity Academy of Engineering, emphasised on the importance of innovation in building a better society.

“Your aspirations are your possibilities. Keep high aspirations to create more opportunities. World is full of opportunities. We have to identify them and grab them. Now Indian youths have proved their excellence in almost every aspect and progressing by leaps and bounds. Knowledge without innovation is of no value. It is through the process of innovation alone that knowledge is converted into wealth. Today’s youth should use his innovative ideas to build a better society,” said Mashelkar.

He also admired the efforts taken by KJ Educational Institute to bring rural youth into the mainstream education. Kalyan Jadhav, founder president of KJ Educational Institute, Vinod Jadhav, treasurer, Harshada Jadhav, managing director, Dr Hemant Abhyankar, executive director, Dr Vijay Wadhai, principal of Trinity Academy and Shivaji Pacharne, Coordinator, NSS, were present on the occasion.

Dr Mashelkar added that in today’s world we have to invest in adventure capitalists rather than the venture capitalists. Founder president Kalyan Jadhav said, “We have initiated various fellowships to give opportunities to rural students. We are encouraging them to put fore new ideas. We have also started business incubator to nurture novel thoughts, ideas in different sectors.”

