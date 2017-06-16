Marathi play by Pune theatre group staged in London

A scene from the play Hya Gojiravanya Gharat. A scene from the play Hya Gojiravanya Gharat.

Hya Gojiravanya Gharat, a commercial Marathi play produced by Pune-based theatre group Muktaayan in association with Ved and Roxon Global, was recently staged at the prestigious London Marathi Sammelan at Watford in the UK. The two-act play was the only Marathi play from India to be performed at the Sammelan. The play is currently touring across the country and is garnering a positive response.

The play tells the story of a girl, Sharvari Lele, an artist by profession whose dream is to fly to Paris with her best work to be showcased at the Paris Museum of Modern Art. The role is played by Pune actor Aditi Dravid. Her husband, Mihir Lele (played by Sainkeet Kamat) and mother-in-law Anagha Lele (played by Supriya Pathare) both want to see her achieve her dream and support her wholeheartedly.

Just before the interval, Sharvari meets an accident and loses her vision, leaving her a painter without vision. “The entire second act portrays how they help Sharvari face this situation strongly. The play doesn’t get boring in spite of a saddening situation. In fact, interesting devices have been used to show her struggle like recognising colours with particular scents for particular colour and ultimately how she gets to her dream,” says Dravid.

Hya Gojiravanya Gharat has to its credit four nominations at the 17th Sanskriti Kaladarpan — Best Director (Ankur Kakatkar), Best Music (Sai-Piyush), Best Supporting Actor (Aditi Dravid) and Best Supporting Actor (Supriya Pathare). Hya Gojiravanya Gharat was also showcased at Chala Hava Yeu Dya, a popular Marathi talk show. The play has been written by Manas Layal and choreographed by Kiran Jople. “It was a moment of pride for Muktaayan to be able to take the rich Marathi theatre culture miles away,” said Dravid.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App