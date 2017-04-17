Maratha reservation: Leaders to hold ‘half-naked’ protest May 10

AFTER ABOUT four dozen silent marches on Maratha reservation failed to bring any palpable results, the Maratha community leaders have now announced to hold a ‘half-naked morcha’ in Pune on May 10.

Sambhaji Patil, a leader of the umbrella outfit of Marathas, announced that decisions pertaining to the nature and structure of the morcha would be fleshed out at a round table meeting to be held in Kolhapur on April 19.

“About 400 workers from different parts of the state will participate in the meeting. We will discuss the strategies to take the movement forward,” said Patil, while addressing a press conference.

Starting in August 2016 from Aurangabad, the community leaders have organised as many as 46 silent foot marches across the state. Their demands include introduction of reservation for the community, which comprises 32 per cent of the state population. They have also demanded to expedite punishment of the accused in the Kopardi gangrape case, where a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered in Karjat tehsil of Ahmednagar district.

