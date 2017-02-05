Maratha Light Infantry Day celebrated

Maratha Light Infantry (MLI) Day was commemorated across the country Saturday. Lt Gen PJS Pannu, Colonel of the Maratha Light Infantry, presided over the commemoration ceremony at Pune with Vice Chief of Air staff, Air Marshal Shirish Deo in attendance. The ceremony commenced with wreath laying at the Maratha War Memorial near MG Road and ceremonial wreath laying at the National War Memorial. Serving officers, JCOs, Jawans and Veterans were in attendance and paid their homage.

Watch:

A cycle rally was undertaken by MLI Regiment Centre and MLI Battalion located at Aundh, from Sinhgarh Fort to National War Memorial.

A Symphony Band concert by MLI Regiment Centre’s Silver, Pipe and Jazz Bands was held at at Aundh camp in the evening showcasing Maratha martial music.

The regiment has been at the forefront of forging ties with other sister services as well.

The regiment has affiliations with the INS Mumbai, a Squadron of Indian Air Force and Indian Coast Guard Air Station, Daman.