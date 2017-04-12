Many major roads in Pune turn out to be state highways, PMC stumped

These roads include Karve Road, Nagar Road and J M Road. These roads include Karve Road, Nagar Road and J M Road.

WHAT is the status of stretches of state highways that pass through the city? This is a question that has come into sharp focus in Pune after the Supreme Court banned the sale of liquor within 500 metres of state and national highways. While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) assumed that the highway stretches — which it developed and maintained — belonged to it, the Public Works Department (PWD) has made it clear that it holds the rights over the highway stretches. However, the list of state highway stretches that pass through Pune, provided by the PWD, has taken the civic administration by surprise.

The list indicates that many of the major roads in the city also happen to be state highways. These include Ganeshkhind Road, Pashan Road, Paud Road, Karve Road, Nagar Road and J M Road.

“If the Supreme Court’s decision has to be implemented on state highways as per the list by the PWD, then the sale of liquor would be banned alongside most roads in the city… the PWD would have to approach the state government to denotify these roads as highways,” said a civic officer.

“We were surprised that so many roads passing through the city are registered as state highways with the PWD. There has never been a situation until now when the PWD had to inform the PMC about the status of the roads or the civic body had to seek information about it… the PMC treated the roads like those belonging to the civic body and carried out development work and maintenance on them,” said Rajendra Raut, in-charge of the roads department in PMC.

Four national highways pass through Pune, which include the Old Pune-Mumbai Road, Mumbai-Banglore bypass, Pune-Solapur Road and the Pune-Satara Road. “The authority of national highways is with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), so the powers to denotify is with them, while the PMC carries out their development and maintenance since they are within civic jurisdiction,” said Raut

As per the list, the state highway no. 5 and the newly-declared national highway no. 753F, passes through Chandannagar, Yerawada, Ruby Hall clinic, RTO, Sancheti Hospital, J M Road, Deccan, Karve Road, Paud Phata, Chandni Chowk in the PMC area.

The state highway no. 114 passes through Shivajinagar, Ganeshkhind, Raj Bhavan, Bremen Chowk, Aundh, Rajiv Gandhi Bridge, till Ravet.

Similarly, state highway no. 115 includes the stretch from Ganeshkhind,Pune University main gate, Pune rural police headquarters, Chavannagar, Pashan, till the PMC limits. It also includes the stretch from Uttamnagar, Warje, Karve statue, Paud Phata, till state highway no. 5 at Chandni Chowk.

