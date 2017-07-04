Man, woman found dead in Pune; cops suspect suicide

Sunny Ashok Jagtap and Sheetal Dattu Gaikwad. Express Photo Sunny Ashok Jagtap and Sheetal Dattu Gaikwad. Express Photo

A man and a woman were found dead in a quarry near Ambanagari on Dhanori Road on Monday morning. Police have identified the deceased as Sunny Ashok Jagtap (28), a resident of Wadar Wasti in Vishrantwadi, and Sheetal Dattu Gaikwad (22), a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Yerwada.

Deputy commissioner of police Pankaj Dahane said the two were in love and it is suspected that they have committed suicide. A team of Vishrantwadi police station is investigating the case. Police suspect the duo jumped into the quarry water after some quarrel between them.

Police said the control room received a call around 8 am on Monday with information about the two persons having jumped into the quarry. Soon, a team, led by sub-inspector Jeevan Borse, rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, the fire brigade was also informed. The firemen reached the spot and first fished out Sheetal’s body. Later, around 1.30 am, the firemen also took out Sunny’s body from the quarry.

Police found Sunny’s identity card as well as the girl’s photograph in his pockets. During investigation, police got to know that they were working in the house-keeping department of a software company in the city. Sheetal is a native of Solapur and was in a relationship with Sunny for about three years. Some local residents saw them moving around the quarry on Monday morning, the police said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App