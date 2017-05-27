Man who ‘threatened to attack woman with acid’ held

The Pune city police have arrested a man who allegedly proposed a 27-year-old woman BJP leader in Khadki and allegedly threatened to attack her by throwing acid on her face. The woman has lodged a complaint with the Khadki police station.

Police have accordingly arrested the accused person, identified as Vinayak Vilas Chivhe (29), resident of Range Hills. Police said the complainant was standing near the Jeevan Prakash Health Club in Range Hills around 11.15 am on Thursday when Chivhe approached her.

He allegedly proposed her and when she refused he allegedly abused her and also threatened to attack her by throwing acid. Police sub inspector C K Kamble is investigating the case.

