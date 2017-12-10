Man tries to board train, loses hands

A 36-year-old man lost both the hands after he was run over by the Pune-Lonavala local train on Friday night when he was trying to board the moving train at Pune railway station. The injured person has been identified as Manoj Kumar Sahani, who hails from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. He is a contractual worker with a private agency.

Police Inspector, Government Railway Police, Manoj Khandali said the incident took place at 9 pm. “The train had picked up speed and it appears the man tried to board the train and fell. His hands came under the last few coaches of the local,” said Khandale.

Shailendra Sahani, a relative, said: “He works with the private agency involved in the stone crushing work. His wife stays in Deoria and his two brothers are currently in Chennai. His wife has been informed.” Manoj, a father of three children, has been living alone in Pune for the past four years.

