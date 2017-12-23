Man injured in Bhosari firing named as accused

A youth injured in an incident of firing in Bhosari turned out to be an accused in the same case on Friday. The injured has been identified as Pankaj Phuge (25), a resident of Bhosari Gaothan. Police said Pankaj had a past dispute with one Ajinkya Mane. To settle it, the two allegedly went to Bhosari through a middleman. Pankaj came with his aide, Banti Takle and six others.

Deputy commissioner of police (zone III) Ganesh Shinde said Mane was detained but probe revealed that the bullet was fired by Phuge’s aides. Two persons were arrested in the case.

