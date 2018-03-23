Man injured after being hit by bullet accidentally fired from cop’s gun

A 24-year-old man was injured after he was hit by a bullet that was accidentally fired from a service revolver that belonged to his friend, a police constable. The incident took place in Bibwewadi around 12 noon on Thursday. Police officials said the bullet was accidentally fired when the constable bowed down in front of an idol in a temple in Bibwewadi area. Police have identified the injured person as Ganesh Kamble, who sustained a bullet injury in his stomach. The police constable, who had the revolver tucked to his waist, has been identified as Ashok Daware.

Senior Inspector Balasaheb Kopnar, of the Bibwewadi police station, said, “As per our information and the primary probe, the two had gone to the temple. When Daware bowed down in front of the idol, a bullet was fired from his revolver and it hit Kamble. He was taken to the hospital by Daware… he is currently being treated.”

Kopnar said an inquiry will be conducted into whether there was any negligence in the way Daware was carrying his firearm, and action will be taken accordingly. When asked whether police were probing other angles or if there were any witnesses to the incident, Kopnar said, “As of now, we are not looking at any other possibility… but if more facts come to the fore, we will probe them accordingly.”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App