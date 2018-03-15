Man ‘hit wife with a hammer, strangled her’, arrested

Police have identified the deceased as Renuka Pawar, a resident of Vetalbaba Vasahat. Her husband Sanjay Pawar (40), who is a labourer, has been arrested. (For representational purpose only) Police have identified the deceased as Renuka Pawar, a resident of Vetalbaba Vasahat. Her husband Sanjay Pawar (40), who is a labourer, has been arrested. (For representational purpose only)

A 32-year-old woman was brutally beaten with a hammer and strangled to death with a rope allegedly by her husband in front of their six-year-old son, in Hadapsar. Police said the incident seems to be fallout of a domestic dispute and a fight over money. Police have identified the deceased as Renuka Pawar, a resident of Vetalbaba Vasahat. Her husband Sanjay Pawar (40), who is a labourer, has been arrested. Neighbours informed the police that two frequently fought.

On Tuesday night, Pawar came home inebriated and started fighting with the deceased, said police.

“Pawar hit Renuka with a hammer several times and strangled her,” added an officer. Neighbours saw blood in the house the next morning and informed the police. Police said their son was present at the time of the murder.

