Man held for duping passengers posing as a conductor

A 26-year-old man was arrested by the state transport officials at Swargate Bus Station early on Monday for allegedly duping passengers, impersonating as a conductor. Identified as Sunil Vishnu Jadhav, a native of Pandharpur, the accused worked with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) but was suspended following an allegation of financial irregularities, said police.

According to MSRTC officials, Jadhav was arrested while he was collecting ticket fare from the passengers, dressed as a conductor in a Pune-Barshi bus at Swargate Bus Station, 4 am on Monday.

The officials had been on a lookout for a man duping passengers posing as a conductor on the Pune-Solapur route, following the registration of two such complaints on June 8 and 26.

“The police had examined the CCTV footage, which showed the suspect climbing up and getting down from the bus. Based on this, we were on a lookout for the man,” said Sunil Bhokre, depot manager, Swargate.

As per the Swargate police, Jadhav has committed similar crimes in the past. Besides, criminal proceedings are pending against him at Karmala police station. “Three such instances have been reported against him,” said Sita Waghmare, Sub-Inspector attached to Swargate police station.

MSRTC officials pointed out that Jadhav was suspended from service in January 2017, following allegations of financial irregularities.

“He had also faced inquiries and penal actions in the past due to various reasons,” added an official. Jadhav has been booked under sections 170 (impersonating a public servant) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

