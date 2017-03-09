Man found burnt at Nashik Phata, police suspect suicide attempt or robbery

The spot where the incident took place. Rajesh Stephan The spot where the incident took place. Rajesh Stephan

A 65-year-old man was found in a burnt condition near the J R D Tata bridge at Nashik Phata in Kasarwadi area at 2.30 pm on Wednesday. Police are investigating whether the man, identified as Uddhav Asaram Unavane, tried to kill himself or if he was attacked and set on fire by someone. Initial investigation has revealed that Unavane, a native of Nashik, lives in a rented accommodation in Alandi. He had been working as a driver for a private company in Chinchwad for the last one year. While some residents saw Unavane at the sport before the incident, and later saw him on fire, they said they had not seen who had attacked him. But Rajendra Shah, a shop owner, said that while he taking Unavane to hospital, the latter said three persons on a motorcycle had attacked him, set him on fire and robbed him of Rs 20,000.

According to police, Unavane had been in a “disturbed state” because of some problems in his family. Police are also trying to ascertain if Unavane attempted suicide by setting himself on fire. Unavane, who sustained about 80 per cent burns, mainly on his chest, neck and face, was later shifted to Sassoon hospital. He is currently in a critical condition.

Police are checking footage from CCTV cameras installed near the spot where the incident took place. They have also checked his cell phone, from which they got contact numbers of his family members. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Ganesh Shinde said, “Unavane has told police that his family members are behind this incident. So, the attempt to murder charge will be probed, but other angles are also being probed. It is not right to come to any conclusion at this point in the investigation.”