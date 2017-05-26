Man arrested for ‘sexual abuse of minors’

A folk artiste from Shirur has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of minor girls at his Gurukul. The accused has

been identified as Babaji Maharah Chalak (72). His brother Aba alias Kakasaheb Sampatrao Chalak (43) has also been arrested under sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The FIR in this case was lodged at Shirur police station by the father of a girl who was abused allegedly by Chalak.

The brothers were produced before a court on Thursday which remanded them to police custody for one day for further investigation. The police said that Chalak operates a Gurukul, which imparts spiritual education to children. According to the complaint, Chalak allegedly sexually abused girls between 10 and 14 years of age residing at his Gurukul several times between June 2016 and February 2017.

The girls went home and told their parents about the alleged abuse. The parents then approached the police and filed a complaint against Chalak. The police said that Chalak is a known Keertankar — one who imparts spiritual teaching through storytelling — in the region.

