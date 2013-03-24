Presents Latest News

Man arrested for molesting 10-yr-old

Written by Express News Service | Published: March 24, 2013 12:40 am
The Swargate police on Friday arrested Rajendra Bhima Asudeo,31,a resident of Tamboli Galli from Gultekdi for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old-girl several times. The mother of the victim has registered a complaint.

The accused was on Saturday produced in court and remanded in police custody till Monday.

Assistant police Inspector A B Koli said the accused committed the act for three to four days at an abondoned place near Dias Plot. He had also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she alerted anybody.

The girl was also allegedly beaten by the accused with a wooden stick.

Assistant Public prosecutor Rajendra Suryavanshi said,The girl has been sent for medical examination and her mental condition is not stable. We requested the court for more time for interrogating the accused.

Asudeo has been booked under Sections 354,324 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

