Man arrested for ‘forging school recommendation letters from CMO, PMO’

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly forging recommendation letters from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to secure admission for two children in the Bishop’s School in Kalyani Nagar. The school noticed the forgery a few days ago, and after verification, the headmaster, Shayne Mcpherson, lodged an FIR at Yerawada police station on Wednesday.

Investigation officer Ravindra Gawari said, “The accused was in contact with a couple who wanted to get their two children admitted in Bishop’s School. The accused told them that he has contacts with ministers and can get the recommendation letters for the couple, which will help them secure admissions. He used the Internet to prepare letter pads of the CMO and PMO, and made the recommendation letters on them. The letters were then dropped into the school letter box,” he said.

According to Gawari, school officials got suspicious after they received the letters and started the process of verification. “On inquiry with the Chief Minister’s Office, the school realised that no such letter was issued and it was a forgery. Following this, they lodged the complaint. The man had used his mobile phone to call the school, pretending to be an official from the CMO, and asked about the status of admissions. Using that information, we could track him down and arrest him. In preliminary investigations, parents have said they were not aware about the forgery and believed the letters to be genuine,” said the police officer.

