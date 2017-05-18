Man arrested for duping IT professional on marriage site

Representational Image/ File photo Representational Image/ File photo

THE CYBER Crime Cell of the Pune City Police has arrested a youth for allegedly faking his name and profession to cheat a 28-year-old IT professional through an online marriage portal. Police have identified the suspect as Krushna Anant Keskar (27), a native of Hivrapadi in Beed district. Police said the woman, a resident of Ambedgaon, had come in contact with a person, who called himself Amar Agarwal, on a marriage portal.

Agarwal had told her that he was the CEO of a private company in California, USA. The two started interacting over the phone and social media and later decided to get married. Agarwal then asked her to come to USA to meet him and see his workplace. The woman agreed and, following his instructions, transferred Rs 23,800 and then Rs 68,946 to his bank account, as visa processing fees.

Agarwal then asked her to contact one Shrikrushna Kesarkar in Goa, who apparently ran a marriage event management business. As per Agarwal’s instructions, the woman transferred Rs 4,28,000 in Kesarkar’s bank account too.

Later, the woman met Agarwal in India, and upon finding his behaviour ‘suspicious’, she contacted the Cyber Crime Cell. She lodged an FIR at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

During the probe, police found that Agarwal was actually Krushna Anant Keskar. According to the police, Keskar was not working with any company in the USA. He was operating from Pune and had contacted the complainant under the alias Amar Agarwal. Police team then laid a trap and arrested Keskar when he came to meet the woman at the Four Points by Sheraton in Viman Nagar Tuesday.

Cops have recovered three cell phones, two internet hotspots, three debit cards and a pan card from his possession. A press release, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime Cell) Sudhir Hiremath on Wednesday, stated that Keskar had been previously booked in 2012 in connection with the kidnapping of an IT professional in Aurangabad. Investigation officer Inspector Radhika Phadke said the complainant is an IT professional and the accused Keskar has completed his diploma in Painting Technology.

