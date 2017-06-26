Malin, nearby areas record ‘highest’ 97 mm rainfall

The loosening of the soil had led to widening of the joints of various houses and schools. There is a wide crack in the soil layer near the wall of an anganwadi, said a resident. Express The loosening of the soil had led to widening of the joints of various houses and schools. There is a wide crack in the soil layer near the wall of an anganwadi, said a resident. Express

Malin and surrounding areas in Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district received the highest rainfall since Saturday. According to district officials, the area has recorded 97 mm rainfall on Saturday night. According to officials at the India Meteorological Department IMD),Pune, heavy rain also lashed Mumbai (63 mm), Nashik (60 mm) and Mahabaleshwar (36 mm) during the weekend.

Monsoon has been active across the state since the weekend, bringing heavy rainfall across north Maharashtra. Rainfall, amounting to over 200 mm, was reported during the weekend. The city, too, witnessed heavy downpour Sunday, recording 6 mm till 5.30 pm. The southwest monsoon is slowly resuming into its active phase, said an IMD official.

However, the highlight of the day remained the heavy showers, of the order of 200 mm or more, reported from most parts of north Konkan and madhya Maharashtra. “Monsoon became active over the west coast and heavy rainfall has been reported from these regions since Saturday,” said Sunitha Devi, senior meteorologist with the climate monitoring and analysis group, IMD. According to authorities, multiple weather systems are active and, together, are causing heavy rain over the west coast.

“An off-shore trough lying between Gujarat and Kerala has intensified, along with a low pressure system persisting over west Bay of Bengal. This is aiding the moist monsoon winds to enter the land. In addition, cyclonic circulation in low levels lying over Gujarat region has also resulted into heavy downpour,” she said.

Weathermen were positive of a rapid northward progress of the monsoon. Western India, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, along with parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir, will be covered in the next four-five days, said an official. “The progress will pick up pace within this week, as the low pressure anticyclone system, persisting over the Arabian Sea, has cleared away, moving further northward. This will now allow the monsoon winds to blow over the land, bringing rain even in the interior regions along the western regions,” added another senior IMD official.

The Met department has issued a warning of occurrence of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the Konkan and Vidarbha regions at isolated places throughout this week. Besides, it hinted at good rainfall over madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during the period.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App