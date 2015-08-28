Malin landslide tragedy: Permanent shelters to be ready by next monsoon, says Collector

This area was reviewed by GSI and the officials had some issues with the eastern side. (Source: Express photo by Sandeep Daundkar )

The families affected by the Malin landslide will move to their permanent households by April next year.

A year has passed, but these families, who are staying in temporary shelters, will have to wait till next monsoon for permanent shelters.

The administration has assured that construction of the households for 80 persons would commence in January and be completed by April.

A total of 151 persons were buried under the debris in the Malin landslide. The district administration has been treading cautiously and taking opinions from the Geological Survey of India regarding the permanent shelters.

The present site for the shelters — 8 acres at Aamade — was bought by the government from a private owner.

This area was reviewed by GSI and the officials had some issues with the eastern side.

Hence, the district administration is now taking the technical help of the builders body, CREDAI, and a contractor.

“The government has allotted Rs 2 lakh for each household of 450 sq feet. However, this amount is not enough and so a society was formed so that more funds can be used to construct better households for the landslide affected,’’ said district collector Saurabh Rao.

On Thursday, CREDAI and PWD officials went to the rehabilitation site at Aamade to review it and to decide what kind of constructions could come up there.

“The CREDAI team that visited the spot would be conducting another review before coming up with a plan,’’ added the collector.

It is estimated that the rates for each household would be approximately Rs 5 to 6 lakh, and for this, the ZP officials as well as corporate houses are pitching in with financial support.

Presently, the government has awarded Rs 1.60 crore, but the required amount is Rs 4.5 crore.

The district administration is reaching out to NGOs and other individuals.

