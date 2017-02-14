Making women feel safe in office is duty of corporates: Pune Police chief

Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla with Additional Director-General of Police Jai Jeet Singh of Maharashtra State Security Corporation at Pandit Nehru Memorial Hall . Arul Horizon Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla with Additional Director-General of Police Jai Jeet Singh of Maharashtra State Security Corporation at Pandit Nehru Memorial Hall . Arul Horizon

Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla said on Monday that it is the responsibility of corporate companies to make their female employees feel safe at workplace. Shukla was addressing a meeting of general managers, security heads, HR managers of IT companies on the steps to be taken towards women safety, at the Pandit Nehru Memorial Hall in Pune Camp on Monday. The meeting was held in the wake of the murder of Infosys techie Rasila Raju OP by a security guard on January 29. “Though some companies have taken steps to improve security arrangements after Rasila’s murder, more needs to be done,” she said, adding that reviewing security should happen on a daily basis.

She further suggested that companies should form “Complaint Committees”, where both men and women complain about their security concerns. Shukla also asked the representatives of various corporate companies present at the meeting to think about the services provided by the Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC). Additional Director-General of Police Jai Jeet Singh, who heads the MSSC, gave a presentation about the functions and operations of the corporation. He said MSSC provides security personnel on a payment basis.

“The security personnel of MSSC are local youth trained by State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BBDS), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Maharashtra Intelligence Academy (MIA) instructors,” he said.

“These security personnel are hired on a contractual basis, but are treated as special police officers as per the law, who have special powers and are authorised to carry weapons. MSSC is currently providing security to metro rail stations, hospitals, religious places and other spots. Though, MSSC charges more than private security agencies, the quality and value of service is higher,” he said.

Singh said companies can visit MSSC website http://www.mahasecurity.gov.in for details.

Joint Commissioner of Police Sunil Ramanand gave a presentation on “Safety of Working Women in Corporate Sectors”. He mainly discussed the Private Security Agencies (Regulatory) Act 2005 (PSARA). Ramanand spoke about the practical problems and lacunas related to private security agencies and the need for having well-trained security personnel. Police officials also replied to the queries and concerns raised by the authorities of corporate companies during the meeting.

Replying to a query raised by a corporate professional regarding Rasila’s murder, despite deployment of CISF personnel by the company, MSSC chief Jai Jeet Singh said, “Personal security is primarily one’s own responsibility. Any government, or any other security organisation, can only aide your security.”