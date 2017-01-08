‘Make sure PIO, AA posts not held by same person’

SIC Ravindra Jadhav’s order was in response to a complaint filed by advocate Aroona Nafday. SIC Ravindra Jadhav’s order was in response to a complaint filed by advocate Aroona Nafday.

In order to avoid any possible conflict of interest, State Information Commissioner (SIC) Ravindra Jadhav has directed the Pune Municipal Commissioner to ensure that the offices of the Public Information Officer (PIO) and the Appellate Authority (AA) are manned by different persons. Jadhav’s order has come while hearing a complaint application filed by advocate Aroona Nafday about an officer in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) who was officiating as PIO and AA.

Nafday had filed an appeal in 2010 after then PIO Ramchandra Shelkande failed to furnish information related to the building control department of the PMC. During the course of hearing, Nafday noticed that Shelkande was also the AA in the case. Alleging conflict of interest, Nafday had subsequently filed a complaint under Section 18 of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

“This amounts to a clear case of conflict of interest and should be avoided,” the order noted.

Nafday had filed two more appeals in 2010 which found mention in the SIC’s order. Jadhav said in case those two appeals have been heard by Shelkande, they would have to be reopened and heard by other AA. Jadhav also canceled any orders given by Shelkande, if any in such case. “The civic chief is also here by directed to ensure that the same officer should not officiate as the PIO and the AA,” the order read.

Such conflict of interests has been noticed earlier in other parts of the state with officers citing lack of manpower as the main cause. In fact, the state government last year had come up with a Government Resolution (GR) which prohibited such dual functions.