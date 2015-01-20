‘Make in India opportunity for industries to grow’

Calling for an emphasis on localisation, both in technology and process, industry leaders mentioned that the Make in India campaign of the Prime Minister was the right decision to invest in technology and manpower. Senior management from companies like Fiat, Piaggio, TACo, Behr and others were speaking at a seminar organised by Boyden in Pune recently.

Speaking about the automobile sector industry, leaders pointed out components, especially all of the electronic ones, are imported. Localisation of manufacturing, the leaders pointed out, would give both cost advantage and help generate employment.

While welcoming the government’s decision, the manufacturing sector pointed out that investment should be made in the sector in terms of technology. The focus, it said should be on research as well as development and efforts should be made to attract proper talent. The present programme of Make in India will help in attracting students to the manufacturing sector which is not so now, it further pointed out.

Abhay Joshi, Industries Practice Leader, Boyden India, said “Localisation of manufacturing would result in creation of employment, which would have a multiplier effect on the economy. This in turn would help consumer spending and hence help in the growth of consumer facing industries as well, thereby ensuring overall growth.”

