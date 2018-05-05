Major fire at Mango Festival: Over 60 shops destroyed

The fire, which broke out around 12.30 pm in Market Yard, also destroyed hundreds of boxes of mangoes. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre) The fire, which broke out around 12.30 pm in Market Yard, also destroyed hundreds of boxes of mangoes. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

As many as 63 stalls were gutted in a fire at the Mango Festival on the premises of the Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Board (MSAMB) in Market Yard on Friday. The fire, which broke out around 12.30 pm on Friday, also destroyed hundreds of boxes packed with mangoes. A team of Pune Fire Brigade rushed to the spot with four fire tenders and two water tankers. “The exact cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. We got to know that dry grass at the spot caught fire and the blaze soon spread across the wide area. The firefighters worked hard and brought the situation under control. No casualties were reported,” said Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer.

The MSAMB has been organising Mango Festivals in various cities, including Pune, to ensure that farmers get an opportunity to sell their fruits directly to consumers and receive better returns. Farmers from across the state had put up stalls at the festival.

In another incident, a fire broke out at a cycle shop located in the market area of Dehu Road on Friday morning. While most of the cycles in the shop were destroyed, the fire also spread to nearby shops and damaged the stock stored in them. The blaze was extinguished by the Dehu Road Cantonment Fire Brigade team.

