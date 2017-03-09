Maintenance work at pumping stations: No water supply in Pune today

Due to urgent repair and maintenance work at various pumping stations in city, the water supply in the entire city will remain suspended on Thursday. The water supply will be restored on Friday. According to the statement from the PMC, the civic administration would undertake maintenance and repair work at water pumping stations at Parvati, Vadgaon Budhruk, Cantonment, SNDT and Holkar bridge.

Watch what else is making news:

The area that will remain affected includes all the places that get water from Parvati water works. The area in the central part of city, Dattawadi, Rajendranagar, Lokmanyanagar, Deccan, Shivajinagar, Swargate, Parvati Darshan, Mukundnagar, Parvatigaon, Sahakarnagar, Satara road, Padmavati, Bibewadi, Taljai, Katraj, Dhankawadi, Indirangar, Karve road, SNDT area, Erandwane, Kothrud, Dahanukar colony, Karvenagar, Law college road, Mithanagar, Shivnerinagar, Bhagodyanagar, Dnyaneshwarnagar, Saibabanagar, Kondwa Khurd and all the refilling stations.

The area getting water supply from Vadgaon Water works would also be affected and the area includes Hingane, Anandnagar, Vadgaon, Dhayari, Ambegaon, Dattanagar, Dhankawadi, Katraj, Bharati Vidyapeeth, Kondhwa Budhruk. The area falling under SNDT, Warje and Chaturshingi Pumping station would also not get water. The area includes Pashan, Aundh, Bopodi, Khadki, Chatushingi, Gokhalenagar, Janwadi, Range Hills, Bavdhan, Baner, Chandni chowk, Rambaug colony, Bhusari colony, Dhananjay society, Eklavya college, Mahatma society, GuruGaneshnagar, Pune university, Warje, Ramnagar, Ahiregaon, Popularnagar, Atulnagar, Shahu colony, Aundh, Sus, Sutarwadi, Bhugaon road.

The area of Pune Cantonment work that will not get water supply includes Camp, Pune station, Mula road, Koregaon park, Tadiwala road, Race Course, Wanowrie, Kondhwa, Hadapsar, Mohammadwadi, Kalepadal, Mudhwa, Yerawada, Vishrantwadi, Nagar road, Kalyaninagar, Vadgaonsheri, Chandannagar, Kharadi, Solapur road, Gondhalenagar and Satavwadi. The area covered under New Holkar pumping station would not get supply which includes Vidyanagar, Tingrenagar, Kalas, Dhanori, Lohegaon, Vishrantwadi, Vimannagar and Nagar road.