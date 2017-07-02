Youth booked for ‘unnatural sex’ with two minors at juvenile home

An offence of unnatural sex with minors has been registered against a 20-year-old youth at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Udyog Kendra, a juvenile home, in Yerwada.

Sachin Jadhav (30), staffer at the juvenile home has lodged the offence with the Yerwada police station. Police have booked the accused under Sections 377, 323, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Police said the accused is also lodged in the juvenile home. About a week back, the accused woke up two minor boys and allegedly assaulted them sexually. He also allegedly threatened to beat them.

Sources from the juvenile home said the accused was lodged there since he was a minor, but he should have been kept in a “place of safety”, away from the minors, to prevent such incidents.

