Maharashtra yet to finalise Premium FSI rate, real estate on TOD route stalled

It has been nearly five months since the new Development Control (DC) rules for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) were framed. But the delay by the state government in making certain clarifications in the new rules, as well as in deciding the rates of Premium Floor Space Index (FSI), has brought the real estate development in the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) route to a standstill.

Developments on the TOD route, which is to be used for both the Metro project as well as the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), have been stalled as permissions have not been granted for new projects.

“The new DC rules are in place so the PMC has to follow them for development projects. However, there are issues that need clarification from the state government before DC rules can be implemented in certain areas,” said Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar.

According to DC rules, the state government has the power to decide the rates of Premium FSI, but that has not been done till now. “The PMC can only suggest the rates of Premium FSI, but the final decision has to be taken by the state government,” said Kumar.

Only Premium FSI — which has to be purchased after making a payment to the PMC — can be used on the TOD route, and all projects on this corridor have been stalled as the premium rate has not been finalised yet.

When queried about the stalled projects, Kumar said, “The state government has to clarify the date from which the TOD should be made applicable. There has to be a government notification for the TOD route.”

On the hurdles in developments on the route, a civic officer said, “There are certain clarifications which can be made by the municipal commissioner, some clarifications must be from the state government and as a few regulations are not possible to implement, some of the them need to be amended”.

Meanwhile, the City Engineer department has been working on AutoDCR, a software that scrutinises building plans and that was updated a month ago. “The rules that need clarification and amendments have not been included in the updated AutoDCR,” said the civic officer, adding that the PMC had not sanctioned building construction plans on the TOD route, but had done so in all other areas. A real estate developer said several projects have been delayed by five months due to the lack of a finalised premium FSI rate.

The developer said that while many thought 4 FSI shall be permitted under TOD, the FSI for plots up to 2000 square metre in the TOD area is lower than non-TOD areas. He added that 4 FSI is allowed only if the plot is more than 4000 sq metres, and only if it is located in front of road which is 30-metres or above in width.

The developer pointed out that the delay in the implementation of new DC rules comes after an earlier delay of 10 years, as the rules should have been in place from 2007, when the earlier DP expired.

