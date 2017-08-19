Woman booked for ‘beating’ traffic cop files ‘molestation’ complaint against him

The 20-year-old woman who was booked, along with her father, for allegedly beating a traffic policeman on duty on Karve Road on Wednesday, has now lodged a cross complaint of molestation against the same policeman. The woman has lodged a complaint in this case at the Deccan police station.

Based on this complaint, police have booked havaldar Ravindra Ingle of the Deccan traffic division, under sections 323, 354 (molestation), 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police had earlier booked the girl and her father, who is the husband of a judge at the Pune court, under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

Police said that the woman and her father were going on a motorcycle via Karve Road. While performing his duty at Swatantrya Chowk on Karve Road around 12.30 pm, havaldar Ingle stopped this motorcycle and asked for driving licence. Meanwhile, a quarrel started between Ingle and the woman’s father, who was driving the motorcycle.

Ingle alleged that he initially signaled the woman’s father to stop his bike after he jumped the traffic.

When the bike halted, its wheel pressed Ingle’s foot. To avoid any injury, Ingle hit the woman’s father. Then, the father and daughter allegedly attacked Ingle.

As per the woman’s complaint, while the quarrel was on, Ingle allegedly thrashed her and her father.

She further alleged that havaldar Ingle pushed her back and molested her. Assistant police inspector Deepali Jadhav is investigating the case.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App