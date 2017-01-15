Maharashtra: With many leaders defecting to BJP, party faces problem of plenty in Pimpri-Chinchwad

As the time for announcing of candidates draws near, BJP leaders do admit of the jugglery they have to do. As the time for announcing of candidates draws near, BJP leaders do admit of the jugglery they have to do.

As the BJP — which is confident after several big names from other parties joined its ranks — tries to unseat the NCP from its stronghold in Pimpri-Chinchwad, it faces a problem of plenty that can easily turn the strength into weakness if not dealt with soon. With multiple claimant to every seat, the party will have to tread carefully when it comes to distribution of tickets for the upcoming civic polls.

Bigwigs like Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge, NCP strongman Azam Pansare have joined the BJP in Pimpri-Chinchwad recently with much fanfare. For the BJP, these defections have certainly come as a shot in the arm and the party is confident of ensuring more than 60 corporators in the cash-rich corporation. At present, the BJP has just three corporators. This would be the strongest the party has ever been in the recent years but the large influx of former NCP leaders has led to some consternation among the old timers in BJP.

As the time for announcing of candidates draws near, BJP leaders do admit of the jugglery they have to do. Party sources said the final call on the candidate would be taken after receiving the results of surveys.

The Chief Minister, the BJP state president and the local BJP unit have commissioned three different agencies to conduct individual surveys. The results of the first surveys has shown the party has significantly narrowed the gap with the NCP while the results of the second survey is expected soon.

Party leaders said that while officially just five NCP corporators have resigned from their post and joined the BJP, many more are still in pipeline. “We will be only give tickets to candidates who have a fair chance of winning and we can accommodate. In case we are not able to accommodate the candidates there is no point of them defecting,” pointed out a party leader.

However, party leaders admitted that both in Bhosari and Chinchwad there would be cases of defection of people who have been denied tickets. Candidates in these areas, according to party leaders, are financially strong and can pose serious challenge to the official candidate.

Talks of a possible alliance with the Shiv Sena has also acted a dampner for the fence sitters as they fear this will lessen their chances to get a ticket.

The picture, party leaders say, will get clearer as and when the ticket distribution starts.