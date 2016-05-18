Maharashtra: With change in in-house quota conditions, chances dip for ‘outside’ students

Colleges like Fergusson College, Abasaheb Garware College, Modern College, SP College and so on have newly-approved in-house quota seats now. Express Colleges like Fergusson College, Abasaheb Garware College, Modern College, SP College and so on have newly-approved in-house quota seats now. Express

FROM THIS year, the pool of seats for first year junior college (FYJC) admissions is going to reduce considerably for students from ‘open’ category.

By broadening the ‘in-house’ quota admission to include junior colleges run by the same parent institution that may not necessarily be situated on the same campus as the high school, and with 20 per cent seats reserved for the quota— meant for students of the same institution graduating from high school to junior college— the number of seats for outside students in open category is going to reduce substantially.

Meenakshi Raut, assistant director of education (Pune), who is a member of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) committee, said that the in-house quota has been expanded from this year, as per the instructions given by the state government.

“Until last year, the in-house quota seats were meant only for those junior colleges that have a high school attached to it on the same campus or building. Students who pass Std X from a school could apply in junior college attached to it through the quota. However, from this year, even if a school and junior college are not located in the same building or on the same campus but are run by the same parent institution or society, then the students are allowed to apply. Many junior colleges have been approved in-house quota through this provision, including top city colleges,” said Raut.

Leela Mali-Joshi, vice-principal of Fergusson College and also a member of CAP committee, said “Until last year, we did not have any in-house quota since we did not have a high school attached to the junior college on the same campus. However, now, we have an in-house quota. Since our junior college is run by the Deccan Education Society, so students who study in schools run by the same society, can now apply for admissions through in-house quota at our junior college. This means that even if a student is studying in Ahilydevi High School or New English School at Ramanbaug, they can apply for admissions here. In fact, they can apply at any junior college run by the society in Pune.

However, the process has got mixed reactions from principals. While some say this is fair to students of the same institute, others say it would lead to more chaos. “It’s an ill founded idea. Students will not only fill forms through CAP but apply for seats in multiple junior colleges attached to same institute. They would confirm admissions with us and later, switch to other places,” said Shrikant Gupta, principal of Abasaheb Garware College.

