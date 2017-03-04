Maharashtra: Wheat, maize, sugarcane farmers to have a fruitful season this year

The rabi season for most wheat, sugarcane and maize farmers in Maharashtra is set to be bountiful this year, given that there was 16 per cent more area under cultivation during this period in comparison last year. This was stated in the latest report issued by the Maharashtra State Agriculture department.

According to the report, wheat and sugarcane have seen the highest sowing during this season. Barring some oilseeds and jowar, which have seen a marginal drop in the total cultivable land, production of the other crops indicate an encouraging output in 2017.

Cultivation during rabi season is heavily dependent on irrigation.

Experts at have hailed the increase in cultivation this year to be a result of good rains coupled with sufficient water reserves across most reservoirs in the state during this season.