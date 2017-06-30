Wastepicker finds laptop, returns to owner

Gajanan Wadulkar (right) with Nilesh Choudhary Gajanan Wadulkar (right) with Nilesh Choudhary

Lakshman Kandhare, a wastepicker of SWaCH, was on his regular rounds this Monday when he found a bag with a laptop. Knowing this is a lifeline these days, he waited and asked around to find the owner. Not finding one, he refused to give up and called Gajanan Wadulkar, a field coordinator from SWaCH, who with the help of a few clues in the bag traced the person via a popular business networking site.

The team made some calls and eventually the laptop found its way to the owner. “From sensitive information to years of work, the laptop holds a very important place in our life”, says Nilesh Choudhary who works at Tata motors. He and his wife had been searching for the laptop and had almost given up hope of finding it. “It has saved me not just money but an enormous effort for which I really have no words to thank Laxman Khandare, who found the laptop, and Gajanan Wadulkar, who worked relentlessly to find me, despite having no number or contact details. People would have given up sooner, but here is someone who found it, and made a huge effort to trace the owner,” said Choudhary.

“We often find items of value when we collect waste. We always make an effort to find the owner. My fellow members have helped find gold chains in Ganapati visarjan items, wallets and bags. I am happy I could help this time”, says Kandhare.

